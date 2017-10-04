Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS

+ 24

Architects P11 ARQUITECTOS

Location Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico

Architect in charge Arturo Carrillo Ponce

Collaborators Alfonso Rosado, Georgette Seguí, Manuel Tello

Area 1130.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photography Eduardo Calvo

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Salvatierra 150 is a multifamily housing project, located north of the city of Mérida in the state of Yucatan, in a triangular ground of 68.50 meters in front, which houses 13 housing units interconnected spatially in the set.

The project starts from the study of the spatiality and shape of the terrain, resulting in an axial scheme, where the elements are ordered from a vertical axis, horizontal or as in this case, both. These are organized from a series of blind walls, which are rotating, as a response to a corner work, sunning and ventilation, generating two facades that change as they go around the building and together with the generated rhythms of spans and massifs, give dynamism, movement and character to the building.

The complex consists of a perfectly marked access from a set of heights and materials that leads to a central distributor element, which generates a path of lights, shadows and vegetation, culminating in the different housing models, these respond to the restrictions and regulations regarding the land, as well as the current supply and demand of real estate, creating a wider portfolio of potential clients.

The project was built with the traditional system. The exterior walls are completely covered with a mixture of concrete and water of chukum (tree endemic to the region), a characteristic feature of the area, with no maintenance and strong Yucatecan identity, which is a highly sustainable material. Another very important characteristic that is observed in the building are the different heights in walls that is given as a consequence of a deep respect to the urban image as well as to the adjoining rooms and houses that surround the property, endowing with this gesture of wealth perspective to the city and privacy to both the users and the neighbors of the area.

The permeability is another of the characteristics that can be observed in the project through the treatment of balconies, which, being constituted by a series of semitransparent elements, create a correlation with the city, contributing to the desired urban plans, since this building-city relationship has a beneficial effect on insecurity rates.