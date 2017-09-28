What’s Your ArchDaily Story?

Save this picture! Members of the ArchDaily Editorial Team . Image © Daniela Galdames

In the entryway of ArchDaily’s Headquarters, there is a framed, handwritten note from a student in Australia, Alice McLeod. This is something that we have cherished as a company with a very specific mission. She writes,

I grew up in a country town in Victoria, Australia. I lived 3 and half hours drive from a city. My closest library has 5 books in the “architecture & design” category. I had no access to the world and history of Architecture. Your website opened that world up to me. I found my passion and education through ArchDaily. In January I moved to Melbourne to begin my first year of my Architecture Degree. I have never been happier.

Every ArchDaily editor is motivated by the idea that information about architecture should be easily accessible, precisely because we are passionate about positive changes: changes that range from impacting one person’s education to kickstarting larger urban transformations.

In order to make sure we are achieving our lofty goals, we wanted to reach out to you, our dedicated readers, and ask you how ArchDaily has changed or impacted your education, your career, or a particular project. We also want you to keep us honest, and we welcome feedback as to how we can improve.