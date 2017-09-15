World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Mexico
  5. Escobedo Soliz
  6. 2017
  7. Surveillance Module / Escobedo Soliz

Surveillance Module / Escobedo Soliz

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Surveillance Module / Escobedo Soliz
Save this picture!
Surveillance Module / Escobedo Soliz, Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz

Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz + 9

  • Architects

    Escobedo Soliz

  • Location

    Bosques de las Lomas, Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

  • Author Architects

    Andrés Soliz Paz, Lazbent Pavel Escobedo Amaral

  • Collaborators

    Hiroshi Ando Ponce de León, Diana Monroy Guevara y Sherguev Salayen Escobedo Amaral

  • Area

    12.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz

From the architect. The project is located in a public park on the residential neighborhood of Bosques de las Lomas, in the western part of Mexico City. The small prefabricated pavilion is settled on the higher point of the park’s topography to have a better visual control and presence from the outside. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz

The building is deployed on the natural slope of the terrain’s topography from a concrete block basement that serves as storage and as the base to set up the light wooden structure of the Police Booth. 

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The wooden skeleton is made up from a standard frame, that repeats itself to generate the whole structure. The outer skin is made of an OSB panel covered by a light sheet of black steel. On the inside, the skin gets softer and warmer thanks to the plywood –panels. The black exterior of the main volume helps the building to blend with the shadows of the trees and the tectonic language of the wood, give a sense of an ephemeral and respectful intervention to the natural context of the park. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz

The roof is separated from the main volume to allow natural light and cross ventilation to the inside. The building has a very simple program: a resting space and a bathroom. The purpose of this building is to aid the local police officers that patrol the neighborhood 24/7 with a shelter to cover their basic needs.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Cortesía de Escobedo Soliz
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Mexico
Cite: "Surveillance Module / Escobedo Soliz" [Módulo de Vigilancia / Escobedo Soliz] 15 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/879554/surveillance-module-escobedo-soliz/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »