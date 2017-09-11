World
  7. Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects

Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects

  • 17:00 - 11 September, 2017
Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects
Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects, © Stephen Nicholls
  • Engineers

    Alfred Hadad

  • Builder

    A.T. Brine & Sons Pty Ltd

  • Certifier

    Basic Approval

  • Energy Consultant

    Cadds
From the architect. Designed and built for an owner who wanted a small home that made the most of light and space on a small block, this steel and timber-framed project employed efficient design and construction techniques to provide open plan living over two levels.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The upstairs bedroom, bathroom and study have deliberately been designed to take advantage of the views of the trees on the block while a down stairs bedroom and bathroom have been designed with the owner’s eventual aging in mind. The high ceilinged living space opens directly to the north and uses cross ventilation, thermal massing and sun shading devices to achieve desired levels of thermal comfort.

Sketch
Sketch
