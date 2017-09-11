Sussex Street House / Mountford Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationMaylands, Australia
-
Architect in ChargeBen Mountford
-
Area160.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
EngineersAlfred Hadad
-
BuilderA.T. Brine & Sons Pty Ltd
-
CertifierBasic Approval
-
Energy ConsultantCadds
More Specs
Less Specs
From the architect. Designed and built for an owner who wanted a small home that made the most of light and space on a small block, this steel and timber-framed project employed efficient design and construction techniques to provide open plan living over two levels.
The upstairs bedroom, bathroom and study have deliberately been designed to take advantage of the views of the trees on the block while a down stairs bedroom and bathroom have been designed with the owner’s eventual aging in mind. The high ceilinged living space opens directly to the north and uses cross ventilation, thermal massing and sun shading devices to achieve desired levels of thermal comfort.