World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. BLANCASMORAN
  6. 2017
  7. House AA315 / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN

House AA315 / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN

  • 13:00 - 5 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House AA315 / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN
Save this picture!
House AA315 / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 37

  • Architects

    BERNARDI + PESCHARD, BLANCASMORAN

  • Location

    Mexico City, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Alejandro Bernardi Gallo, Beatriz Peschard Mijares, Abel Blancas Moran

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo

  • LIghtning Project

    Luz en Arquitectura

  • Structural Project

    Alonso Asociados

  • Landscape

    Entorno Taller Paisaje

  • Carpentry

    Grupo Hagan
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

From the architect. As per our agreement with the client, all the programme in Level 1 is open to the garden.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Only specific areas like the dining room , the family Room, the Kitchen that require a specific degree of privacy and containment are enclosed in volumes.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The rest of the program takes place on a concrete platform sitting gently on the grass. 

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

This platform serves as concourse, entrance lobby, living room and terrace where the space flows freely connecting the interior space with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The main stair of the house is located in the double height corner of the L-Shape serving as a connection between the social and private areas of the house.

The Level 2 takes advantage of the L-Shape to divide the private areas in 3 sections.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The left wing is occupied by the Master Bedroom with the bath room and dressing room, the right with is occupied by the 2 bedrooms and the TV room and the corner of the L-Shape is occupied by the stair lobby and Guest Room.

This arrangement guaranteed the privacy of the bedrooms and created a meeting point for the family in the crossing of the 2 wings.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House AA315 / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN" [AA315 Casa Habitación / BERNARDI + PESCHARD & BLANCASMORAN] 05 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878983/house-aa315-bernardi-plus-peschard-and-blancasmoran/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »