Attic Convention DSN - Rear Building / Club Marginal Architekten

  • 22:00 - 15 September, 2017
Attic Convention DSN - Rear Building / Club Marginal Architekten
Attic Convention DSN - Rear Building / Club Marginal Architekten, © Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

© Roland Unterbusch © Roland Unterbusch © Roland Unterbusch © Roland Unterbusch + 37

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

From the architect. In the vicinity of the Warschauer Bridge, an urban space interspace of the "new“ Berlin, the former drying lofts of a typical tenement building of the early 20th century was converted into three apartments. The project shown here is a 175 m² loft apartment in the rear building.

Project Plan
Project Plan

A Tour:
One takes a newly built elevator from the backyard to the loft apartment in the back part of the building. At the top a small entry with a wardrobe, a shoe closet and a WC-box. From here one has a first view of the surrounding roofscape.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

Directly behind the entry is an area with a low ceiling height, the half-open kitchen, including a dining corner. On can now either take the short-cut through the kitchen or simply go on straight ahead towards the children’s bathroom and both children’s rooms. The hall way ceiling now is distinctly higher.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

Fanlights were also built into the hallway so that there is access to daylight. Now, having come to a small crossing – on the left, there is the utility room, on the right the dining corner with kitchen – one arrives at a small passage into the dining and living room with leading to the terrace.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

Formative to this room is the built in furniture-peace: an integrated oven, TV, and sound-system built around the corner. Along the outside area of the terrace, one continues over a staircase leading to the upper terrace. Having arrived at the top one has a 360°-view over the roofs of Friedrichshain. One can spend the evening hours here enjoying the panorama of Berlin, ideally in the whirlpool, accommodating up to four people.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

Back downstairs, at the other end of the living room, there is another door. The private part of the apartment begins behind this door, with the parent’s bathroom, wardrobe and then the bedroom. Back here, in the innermost part of the whole building block, it is very quiet. One hears nothing more than the rustling of the trees.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

Additional fan lights were added to the central part of the building so that the different room sections get as much daylight as possible. The masonry of the gable walls and the chimney were not plastered, but rather cleaned, repaired and then whitened. Along with all the white built-in furniture, it is a continual motif in the different parts of the apartment.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch

On the visible part of the masonry, the electro-installation was done using a surface mounted installation with cladding tubes and Bakelite switches. In the main rooms, the floor is made of massive, white oiled oak wood boards. Encased steel work like the staircase and the balustrade were planned individually. This applies to the individual built-in furniture as well as to the kitchen and the large oven and media furniture in the living room.

© Roland Unterbusch
© Roland Unterbusch
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Germany
Cite: "Attic Convention DSN - Rear Building / Club Marginal Architekten" 15 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878653/attic-convention-dsn-rear-building-club-marginal-architekten/>

