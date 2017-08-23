Boathouse / Cibinel Architecture

+12

Architects Cibinel Architecture

Location Lake of the Woods, Canada

Area 2500.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Jerry Grajewski

Contractor The Custom Woodworking Co.

Engineer Hanuschak Consulting Inc. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Nestled within a rocky shoreline, The Boathouse is designed for day and night time lounging and entertainment. It is situated at the edge of a densely forested north facing slope with dramatic cliff faces. In addition to needing boat parking and year-round storage, the client wanted a space that captured a full day’s sunlight as well as the northeastern views over the water.

The resulting design is playfully expressed through vertical and horizontal planes constructed of steel and finished in wood. Flanked on the east and west by cantilevers that evoke the sleekness of watercraft, The Boathouse celebrates the experience of arrival as visitors steer their boats in. Half sheltered and complete with a sliding mosquito curtain, the upper deck is the focal point of social gathering and lake-life lounging where the great outdoors can be fully enjoyed.