Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak

Architects
LocationMiraflores, Peru
Project Year2015
Photographs
From the architect. This project is about entering. A new entrance for a house surrounded by buildings.
The entrance takes distance from the street to arrive to a vaulted, low and heavy volume. A purifying transition between outside and inside.
This volume hides a secret and private place. A quiet interior that is a long terrace filled with plants.
Here the project is about being in a space. Being in a terrace underneath a totora canopy.