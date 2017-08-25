Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak

+ 18

From the architect. This project is about entering. A new entrance for a house surrounded by buildings.

The entrance takes distance from the street to arrive to a vaulted, low and heavy volume. A purifying transition between outside and inside.

This volume hides a secret and private place. A quiet interior that is a long terrace filled with plants.

Here the project is about being in a space. Being in a terrace underneath a totora canopy.