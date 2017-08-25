World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Ghezzi Novak
  6. 2015
  7. Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak

Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak

  • 13:00 - 25 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak
Save this picture!
Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak, © Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

© Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati © Renzo Rebagliati + 18

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

From the architect. This project is about entering. A new entrance for a house surrounded by buildings.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

The entrance takes distance from the street to arrive to a vaulted, low and heavy volume. A purifying transition between outside and inside.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati

This volume hides a secret and private place. A quiet interior that is a long terrace filled with plants.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Here the project is about being in a space. Being in a terrace underneath a totora canopy.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Rebagliati
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Peru
Cite: "Main Entrance and Terrace in Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak" [Entrada y terraza en Miraflores / Ghezzi Novak] 25 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878103/main-entrance-and-terrace-in-miraflores-ghezzi-novak/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »