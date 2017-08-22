World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. in situ studio
  6. 2016
  7. Ocotea House Renovation / in situ studio

Ocotea House Renovation / in situ studio

  • 13:00 - 22 August, 2017
Ocotea House Renovation / in situ studio
Ocotea House Renovation / in situ studio, © Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

  • Project Architect

    Mary Conley

  • Structural Engineers

    Lysaght & Associates

  • Cabinetry

    Dopko

  • Builder

    Kemp Harris
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

From the architect. The existing house on Ocotea was a well-loved, 1960's, low-sloped ranch with a full basement visible from the left side. Over the years, what was originally a clean image of mid-century residential architecture had fallen into disarray - the basement had been haphazardly chopped up to accommodate additional bedrooms, the main floor and public spaces had been reconfigured in an odd way, and a very poorly built sunroom had been added to the right side. Our first effort was to remove this debris and uncover the original form.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The major changes we designed for the house include a new carport on the right side that replaces the sunroom and extends the line of the roof, new front decks that introduce a floating, thin aesthetic to the formerly heavy front facade, a new kitchen and master suite, new stairs that connect the main spaces upstairs to a new, open family room in the basement, new utility systems, and completely new finishes inside and out. The house now sits comfortably in its mid-century neighborhood, a stark alternative to the method of buy, bulldoze, buildout that currently plagues Raleigh's first-ring suburbs.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Ocotea House Renovation / in situ studio" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877944/ocotea-house-renovation-in-situ-studio/>
