Ocotea House Renovation / in situ studio

Project Architect Mary Conley

Structural Engineers Lysaght & Associates

Cabinetry Dopko

Builder Kemp Harris More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The existing house on Ocotea was a well-loved, 1960's, low-sloped ranch with a full basement visible from the left side. Over the years, what was originally a clean image of mid-century residential architecture had fallen into disarray - the basement had been haphazardly chopped up to accommodate additional bedrooms, the main floor and public spaces had been reconfigured in an odd way, and a very poorly built sunroom had been added to the right side. Our first effort was to remove this debris and uncover the original form.

The major changes we designed for the house include a new carport on the right side that replaces the sunroom and extends the line of the roof, new front decks that introduce a floating, thin aesthetic to the formerly heavy front facade, a new kitchen and master suite, new stairs that connect the main spaces upstairs to a new, open family room in the basement, new utility systems, and completely new finishes inside and out. The house now sits comfortably in its mid-century neighborhood, a stark alternative to the method of buy, bulldoze, buildout that currently plagues Raleigh's first-ring suburbs.