  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Cutler Anderson Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Pennsylvania Farmhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects

Pennsylvania Farmhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects

  • 11:00 - 17 August, 2017
Pennsylvania Farmhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects
© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

© David Sundberg / ESTO

  • General Contractor

    Breig Bros. Inc.

  • Construction Supervisor

    Frank Truncali

  • Structural Engineer

    Jerome Madden of Madden Baughman Engineering
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

From the architect. Located on a 250-acre family farm in northeastern Pennsylvania, this 4 bedroom residence was designed to function for a large family. There was a strong desire to fit into the cultural context of Pennsylvania farming community, and the owners wanted to build a residence that was sustainable for the long term.

© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO

To that end, the architects attempted to design a building that from a distance appeared to be a typical Pennsylvania farmhouse ‘box’. The building was designed with large rolling screens that cut 80% of the solar gain, while still allowing good day lighting. Anecdotally, these have cut the summer interior temperatures by as much as 20 degrees F.

Section
Section

The heat source is a deep-well heat exchanger backed up with a wood-fired boiler that is fueled with ‘deadfall’ from the forest on the farm. The building itself is highly insulated and the south-facing high-performance glass reduces radiant heat loss while allowing a substantive solar gain in the ‘low sun’ winter months.

© David Sundberg / ESTO
© David Sundberg / ESTO
Cite: "Pennsylvania Farmhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects" 17 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877896/pennsylvania-farmhouse-cutler-anderson-architects/>
