Pennsylvania Farmhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationLakewood, United States
-
Lead ArchitectsJames Cutler, Meghan Griswold
-
Area3000.0 ft2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
General ContractorBreig Bros. Inc.
-
Construction SupervisorFrank Truncali
-
Structural EngineerJerome Madden of Madden Baughman Engineering
From the architect. Located on a 250-acre family farm in northeastern Pennsylvania, this 4 bedroom residence was designed to function for a large family. There was a strong desire to fit into the cultural context of Pennsylvania farming community, and the owners wanted to build a residence that was sustainable for the long term.
To that end, the architects attempted to design a building that from a distance appeared to be a typical Pennsylvania farmhouse ‘box’. The building was designed with large rolling screens that cut 80% of the solar gain, while still allowing good day lighting. Anecdotally, these have cut the summer interior temperatures by as much as 20 degrees F.
The heat source is a deep-well heat exchanger backed up with a wood-fired boiler that is fueled with ‘deadfall’ from the forest on the farm. The building itself is highly insulated and the south-facing high-performance glass reduces radiant heat loss while allowing a substantive solar gain in the ‘low sun’ winter months.