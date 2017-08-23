shedkm's £130 Billion Mixed Use Masterplan to Facilitate Brighton's Economic and Creative Revitalisation

Designed by London and Liverpool based practice shedkm, construction is underway on Circus Street, an exemplary urban design for a mixed-use innovation quarter in Brighton that aims to celebrate the diverse architectural styles and individuals that populate the city. Working with regeneration developers U+I, shedkm’s masterplan works with an existing abandoned fruit and vegetable market to create “a strong sense of place, distinct yet in tune with the unique city of Brighton and its people.”

The start on site is a major milestone in our journey to create a new urban quarter in Brighton, which, through the belief and dedication of all stakeholders and individuals, has become a significant placemaking venture in our portfolio, explained Hazel Rounding, director at shedkm.

Combining a mix of buildings and public spaces, the masterplan’s location on Circus Street marks the edge of Brighton’s academic district, with the disused produce market planned to be replaced with residential, recreational and retail opportunities. Plans include 142 new residences, 450 student rooms, an international ‘Dance Space’ and approximately 300,000 square feet dedicated to businesses and start-ups, all to create new economic and creative opportunities for the city.

This is a major milestone for our Circus Street regeneration project and for Brighton at large, said Richard Upton, Deputy Chief Executive of U+I. This truly mixed-use project will transform a long-overlooked site, creating a vibrant new place and bringing substantial cultural and socio- economic benefits to this creative and energetic city.

To enhance a sense of urban rather than a suburban scale, while avoiding ‘mega-block’ massing, individual buildings will range in height from 6 to 8 stories, with a select number rising to 13 stories, acting as markers within the site. Referencing pre-existing historic street patterns, pedestrian routes will intersect the development. The northwest area of the site will accommodate the new residences, while student accommodation situated along the eastern edge. Acting as ‘legibility landmarks”, a 10 stories residential building and 13 stories student residence will mark the corners of their respective areas.

The “jewel of the masterplan” is South East Dance’s Dance Space, located between townhouses and a new office building, as part of the new Circus Square that forms the main public space at the heart of the design. The square is intended to host large events, functioning alongside the working gardens and orchards along Carlton Row, designed by JLG landscape architects. At the public level, shops and retail spots, restaurants and workshop spaces will facilitate a sense of community.

Circus Street will be a beautiful and inspiring place that keys into the creative life-blood of Brighton, said Helen Misselbrook, consultant architect and shedkm. We can now make tangible our design and realise our vision. A place for Brighton. A place to live, learn, dance, nurture and grow.

In terms of materiality, Circus Street draws from neighboring buildings to maintain a consistent material language across the site. Specific materials include a black cladding for townhouses, white brick for offices, red brick for student accommodations and galvanized metal cladding for the Dance Space, all of which can be seen from the Circus Square events space.

Having won a competition for the masterplan in 2012, shedkm obtained planning permission in September 2014. Circus Street is expected to be complete by Spring 2020.

News via: shedkm.

MVRDV Breaks Ground on Creative Office Hub in Amsterdam MVRDV have broken ground on a 3,700 square meter creative office project in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Named "Salt," the new flexible workspace is part of the Minervahaven port redevelopment located on the city's harbor. Conceived as a response to the lack of flexible workspaces in Amsterdam, Salt aims to provide small, high-quality offices geared towards the demands of creative industries.