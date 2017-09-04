Neobio Family Park / X+Living

+ 61

Architects X+Living

Location Minhang, Shanghai, China

Design Director LI Xiang

Design Team REN Lijiao, LIU Huan, Justin, FAN Chen

Area 3000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs SHAO Feng

Furniture XIANGCASA

Project Type Commercial More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. When we designed bookstores we intended to make reading pleasant and educational, and to turn children's reading area into an amusement park-like place. This time we are designing a real indoor amusement park. Neobio Family Park is located within two European buildings in Building 5, Shopping Street of MinhangXinghewan, Lane 3788, Duhui Road, Minhang District, Shanghai. It is divided into Reading Area, Dinning Area, Sims City, Climbing Area and Party Room. Entering the main entrance, we are surrounded by wavy forests and rolling hills, which are book shelves of the reading area and are the best place for kids to play hide-and-seek. Every tree hole is an exclusive small world for the children. We use small forests and hills to create a free and relaxing reading area where kids feel close to nature. By the window near the forest a leisure reading area for parents is designed.

Through the ocean pool-like stairs we come to the Sims City, where a miniature city is created. Here you could find urban road system, including roads, zebra crossings, street lamps and parking lots. In the middle, a 3-stories house is divided into left and right side, within which there are mini post office, gas station, supermarket, hospital etc.; also there are kids' favorite Play House scenes: kitchen, dress, make up and changing diapers for babies. The kids could go every corner freely in the mini city, and parents could watch their kids having fun at the rest area on the opposite side. Deep inside Sims City, there is a place that "little princesses" love most - Princess Cosplay Area; girls could dress up as all kinds of princesses and take photos. While accompanying their princess, the mothers could get their nails done.

Go across along Time Tunnel, we arrive at the Big Child Area where various slides, climbing racks fill the whole floor and it looks like a huge maze. The most eye-catching part is an S-shaped slide, from which the children could slide directly to the dining area on the 1st floor. Parents could bring their children to enjoy delicious food in the dining area after the children had a great time playing all around. In the dining area, lots of balloon-like hanging Game Boxes are designed, all of which are connected by transparent crawlways, children could have fun crawling all around. There are dining tables around these boxes, allowing parents to take care of their kids while dining. Two VIP rooms are designed for families who require private space.

In the basement, there is the Party Room for kids with various themes such as Indian, desert and Mediterranean. Here, children could hold birthday party in their favorite room. Special King&Queen chair is designed in every party room, making every child the real hero of his party.

Neobio takes you into a fairy tale world in reality!