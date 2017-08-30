World
PIVVZZA / Valentín Sanz Sanz

  • 05:00 - 30 August, 2017
PIVVZZA / Valentín Sanz Sanz
PIVVZZA / Valentín Sanz Sanz, © Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

© Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz © Luis Díaz Díaz + 17

  • Building

    Construcciones y Obras Públicas Numantinas (CYONA)

  • Technical Architect

    Rubén Martinez Herrero
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

From the architect. I am the space where I am. Space is what I do of it.

We must develop an open kitchen restaurant, capable of hosting a collection of "basic tools" and that only occupy a total area of forty square meters.

Isometric
Isometric

We understand that the project is reduced to organize, storing that set of objects and tools, an inventory that is completed with the rest of pieces needed in the restaurant.
As if our space were a warehouse, we built a shelf that will take care of giving a specific place to each object. Different parts of the shelves appear as well as objects find their proper place and space of the room is structured as if it were another element of our equation.

The shelf becomes an element that stores and organizes, but is also capable of filtering the information that the client receives. Absolute knowledge makes us disenchanted, so we produce an open kitchen with different levels of exposure to the public. The objects and the shelf act as a filter, hiding and showing the action.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Each element occupies a specific place inside the 40 square meters as well as that it find their position, relations between objects appears drawn up by proximity, relations that qualify and differentiate small zones of the space,this is how waiter ́s zone, assistant ́s space or chef ́s place appears.

Cross Section
Cross Section

The project is completed with the public area, the space that doesn ́t occupy the shelf is the dining area. To give it a stronger image and adaptation ability, we produce a stool inspired by the traditional stump capable of stacking in two, giving rise to a new piece able to work as high stool or table. 

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Spain
Cite: "PIVVZZA / Valentín Sanz Sanz" 30 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877074/pivvzza-valentin-sanz-sanz/>
