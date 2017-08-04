Call for Classics Interns: Fall 2017

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Fall 2017! An ArchDaily internship in Classics provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write about historically significant architecture projects.

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

Applicants must be fluent English speakers with exceptional writing and research skills.

Applicants must have completed their first year of university/college.

Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).

Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.

Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it on the form below.

Basic experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, or Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.

The internship will run between September to January 2018.

If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form by Friday, August 18th 9:00 AM EST. We will contact potential candidates (and only potential candidates) for follow-ups during the following week. Late submissions will not be accepted!



The form below is for ArchDaily Classics interns. Would you prefer to work with us writing news and/or editorial articles? Check out our call for News & Editorial interns! (Or, you are welcome to apply for both.)



Call for ArchDaily Interns: Fall 2017 ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Fall 2017! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty and insightful posts. Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

ArchDaily internships are compensated.