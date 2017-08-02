World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. HASSELL's Sweeping Entertainment Development to Become New Gateway to Sydney CBD

HASSELL's Sweeping Entertainment Development to Become New Gateway to Sydney CBD

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
HASSELL's Sweeping Entertainment Development to Become New Gateway to Sydney CBD
Save this picture!
HASSELL's Sweeping Entertainment Development to Become New Gateway to Sydney CBD, © Bloom Images. Courtesy of HASSELL
© Bloom Images. Courtesy of HASSELL

HASSELL has unveiled the design of a striking new building to be located along Sydney’s Darling Harbour. Known as The Ribbon, the $700 million mixed-use development will rise between two elevated highways, connecting visitors between the city and the waterfront and becoming the new gateway to the western end of Sydney’s central business district.

Save this picture!
© Bloom Images. Courtesy of HASSELL
© Bloom Images. Courtesy of HASSELL

The pebble-shaped building is envisioned as a new entertainment hub, offering a 400-room hotel, 1,800 square meters of retail stores and an abundance of recreational spaces along with office floors. The building will envelop an existing IMAX theatre on-site, improving access and creating new public spaces at the ground level. Additionally, the building will improve sightlines over the harbour and create pedestrian links across Cockle Bay to Darling Quarter. In total, the scheme will add 10,000 square meters of public spaces to the waterfront. 

Save this picture!
© Bloom Images. Courtesy of HASSELL
© Bloom Images. Courtesy of HASSELL

When completed, the Ribbon will become a key node of Sydney’s harbour precincts, connecting  the new Sydney International Convention, Exhibition and Entertainment Precinct and the Barangaroo development.

News via HASSELL.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "HASSELL's Sweeping Entertainment Development to Become New Gateway to Sydney CBD" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876965/hassells-sweeping-entertainment-development-to-become-new-gateway-to-sydney-cbd/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »