Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB

  • 09:00 - 28 July, 2017
Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB
Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar +19

  • Architects

    TAAB

  • Location

    Jacona, Michoacán, México

  • Area

    295.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    César Béjar

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Ing. Daniel Torres Barragán

  • Construction

    Taller de Arquitectura del Bajío TAAB
    More Specs
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

From the architect. Rincón Del Pescador House develops around a central courtyard following the traditional houses of the region as a reference. Halls and passageways delimit the project: a horizontal perimetric that links the main floor areas, and a single point vertical that connects the different levels in the plan.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The chosen materials --locally sourced volcanic stone-- enhance the house's main lower level areas, providing fresh spaces to rest during the day.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The project is closed to the south, and open towards itself and the northern view of the valley. The fountain in the central courtyard draws inspiration from the local water wells, and the sound of flowing water accompanies all the other sounds in the house.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The program consists of three levels. The lower floor, accessed through a gate, contains the main lounge, dining room, kitchen, service rooms, and master bedroom. All of them opening towards different courtyards.

Section
Section

The lower level takes advantage of the topography of the land and presents a semi-basement with an open side to a sunken garden that illuminates and ventilates a music study and visitor's room.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The house is built on an incline from which the valley of Zamora and Jacona are enjoyed, allowing the upper level (consisting of a terrace and a library) to maintain a direct relationship with the view towards the north

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB" [Casa Rincón del Pescador / TAAB] 28 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876539/rincon-del-pescador-house-taab/>
