House in Jardim América / André Vainer Arquitetos

Architects André Vainer Arquitetos

Location Jardim América, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Authors André Vainer, Tiago Wright, Fernanda Jozsef

Architect in Charge André Vainer

Team Juliana F. Penteado, Marina Ferreira

Area 0.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Cacá Bratke

Structure Benedictis Engenharia- Eng. Eduardo Duprat

Eletric and Hydraulic Engeplot Engenharia e Serviços S/C Ltda.- Engº Roseane Vendrame

Constructor Skaf Construtora- Eng. Antonio Skaf More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This building functions as a complement to a residence and is located on the same lot, in an area directly behind the main house – its facade looks out onto a different street and it possesses an independent entrance.

The arrangement is simple: individual studies, a rehearsal room, a recording studio, a scullery, and bathrooms, as well as the addition of this new outbuilding to the existing house, comprised of offices and a sauna which opens out onto the garden located between the buildings.

In observance of property setback laws, the building is located as close to the street as possible, while still providing a large garden area between buildings.

A catwalk connects the buildings' second stories to each other: the recording studio connects to the office located in the new outbuilding.

The top stories are comprised of a roof garden and an observatory.

The structure is made of concrete, using prefabricated slab arrangements and ceramic block masonry; door and window frames are made of painted aluminum and the flooring varies between polished concrete and wood. Monochromatic paint.