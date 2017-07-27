World
  House in Jardim América / André Vainer Arquitetos

House in Jardim América / André Vainer Arquitetos

  17:00 - 27 July, 2017
House in Jardim América / André Vainer Arquitetos
House in Jardim América / André Vainer Arquitetos, © Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

© Cacá Bratke

  • Architects

    André Vainer Arquitetos

  • Location

    Jardim América, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    André Vainer, Tiago Wright, Fernanda Jozsef

  • Architect in Charge

    André Vainer

  • Team

    Juliana F. Penteado, Marina Ferreira

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Cacá Bratke

  • Structure

    Benedictis Engenharia- Eng. Eduardo Duprat

  • Eletric and Hydraulic

    Engeplot Engenharia e Serviços S/C Ltda.- Engº Roseane Vendrame

  • Constructor

    Skaf Construtora- Eng. Antonio Skaf
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

From the architect. This building functions as a complement to a residence and is located on the same lot, in an area directly behind the main house – its facade looks out onto a different street and it possesses an independent entrance.

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

The arrangement is simple: individual studies, a rehearsal room, a recording studio, a scullery, and bathrooms, as well as the addition of this new outbuilding to the existing house, comprised of offices and a sauna which opens out onto the garden located between the buildings.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section A
Section A
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

In observance of property setback laws, the building is located as close to the street as possible, while still providing a large garden area between buildings.

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

A catwalk connects the buildings' second stories to each other: the recording studio connects to the office located in the new outbuilding.

The top stories are comprised of a roof garden and an observatory.

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke

The structure is made of concrete, using prefabricated slab arrangements and ceramic block masonry; door and window frames are made of painted aluminum and the flooring varies between polished concrete and wood. Monochromatic paint.

© Cacá Bratke
© Cacá Bratke
