The halfway point of 2017 has come and gone, and this year is already shaping up to be the biggest and best in ArchDaily history: in six months, we've published more than 2,000 built projects of all different shapes and sizes from locations all over the world.



Of all the project categories we publish, residential projects are without a doubt one of the most popular. Houses are, after all, the most personal building typology – not only for the end user, but for the architect as well. Where the design of public buildings is often massaged by codes and opinions of institutional representatives, designing a house is a chance for an architect to make a personal bond with a client, together envisioning a creative structure that perfectly captures their architectural spirit.



We’ve published more than 700 houses already this year, but the following 50 have been the most popular, connecting with our readers and reaching the widest audience. In the list below, check out the 50 most popular houses of 2017 so far.

The Quest / Strom Architects - UK

The Quest / Strom Architects. Image © Martin Gardner

Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier - Portugal

Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier. Image © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

TinkerBox / Studio MM Architect - USA

TinkerBox / Studio MM Architect. Image © Brad Feinknopf

Binh House / VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects) - Vietnam

Binh House / Vo Trong Nhia Architects. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

skinnySCAR / Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman - The Netherlands

skinnySCAR / Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman. Image Courtesy of Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman

Flying House / IROJE KHM Architects - South Korea

Flying House / IROJE KHM Architects. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes - Spain

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes. Image Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes

Lee&Tee House / Block Architects - Vietnam

Lee&Tee House / Block Architects. Image © Quang Dam

Backwater / Platform 5 Architects - UK

Backwater / Platform 5 Architects. Image © Alan Williams

Concrete Box House / Robertson Design - USA

Concrete Box House / Robertson Design. Image © Jack Thompsen

Cantilever House / Design Unit Sdn Bhd - Thailand

Cantilever House / Design Unit Sdn Bhd. Image © Lin Ho Photography

IT IS A GARDEN / ASSISTANT - Japan

IT IS A GARDEN / ASSISTANT. Image © ASSISTANT

Marble House / OPENBOX Architects - Thailand

Marble House / OPENBOX Architects. Image © Wison Tungthunya

CASWES / TOOP architectuur - Belgium

CASWES / TOOP architectuur. Image © Tim Van de Velde

Landform House / A61architects + YYdesign - Russia

Landform House / A61architects + YYdesign. Image © Ilya Krunchinin

MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales - Mexico

MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Bare House / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects - Israel

Bare House / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects. Image © Amit Geron

LA House / Studio Guilherme Torres - Brazil

LA House / Studio Guilherme Torres. Image © MCA Estúdio

Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS - South Korea

Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS. Image © Kyung Roh

Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Australia

Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design. Image © Tom Blachford

Rock Creek House / NADAAA - USA

Rock Creek House / NADAAA. Image © John Horner

Allen Key House / Architect Prineas - Australia

Allen Key House / Architect Prineas. Image © Chris Warnes

B14 / Studio Granda - Iceland

B14 / Studio Granda. Image © Sigurgeir Sigurgeirsson

Padival House / Anahata - India

Padival House / Anahata. Image © Shamanth Patil J.

PM House / FGO/Arquitectura - Mexico

PM House / FGO/Arquitectura. Image © Gloria Medina

Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen - Australia

Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen. Image © Shannon McGrath

House for Weekends / SBM studio - Ukraine

House for Weekends / SBM studio. Image © Ivan Avdeenko

Walnut Tree House and Terrace / PRO S - Croatia

Walnut Tree House and Terrace / PRO S. Image © Jure Zivkovic

Maria & José House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura - Brazil

Maria & José House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Haus am Stürcherwald / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Austria

Haus am Stürcherwald / Bernardo Bader Architekten. Image © Gustav Willet Guworld

The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa - UK

The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa. Image © Alexander James Photography

Stone Court Villa / Marwan Al Sayed Inc. - USA

Stone Court Villa / Marwan Al Sayed Inc.. Image © Matt Winquist Photography

MeMo House / Bam Arquitectura - Argentina

MeMo House / Bam Arquitectura. Image © Jeremias Thomas

House in the Dune / Luciano Kruk - Argentina

House in the Dune / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

House in Trees / Anonymous Architects - USA

House in Trees / Anonymous Architects. Image © Steve King

Single Family House / Outline Architecture Office - Romania

Single Family House / Outline Architecture Office. Image © Sorin Diaconescu

RAVE / Tom Mahieu Architect - Belgium

RAVE / Tom Mahieu Architect. Image © Yannick Milpas

North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Australia

North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop. Image © Murray Fredericks

Casa Clara / 1:1 Arquitetura Design - Brazil

Casa Clara / 1:1 Arquitetura Design. Image © Edgar Cesar

House H / HAO Design - Taiwan

Gallery House / Neil Dusheiko Architects - UK

Gallery House / Neil Dusheiko Architects. Image © Agnese Sanvito

The Lookout at Broad Cove Marsh / Omar Gandhi Architect - Canada

The Lookout at Broad Cove Marsh / Omar Gandhi Architect. Image © Doublespace Photography

The Qiyun Mountain Tree House / Bengo Studio - China

The Qiyun Mountain Tree House / Bengo Studio. Image © Chen Hao

Casa Kwantes / MVRDV - The Netherlands

Casa Kwantes / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

B’ house / 100 A associates - South Korea

B' house / 100 A associates. Image © Yadah

House Cave / UMMO Estudio - Spain

House Cave / UMMO Estudio. Image © David Vico

Tropical House Urveel / Design Work Group - India

Tropical House Urveel / Design Work Group. Image © Photographix

Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Sweden

Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter. Image © Åke E:son Lindman

The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - USA

The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Garden House / CONNATURAL - Colombia