The halfway point of 2017 has come and gone, and this year is already shaping up to be the biggest and best in ArchDaily history: in six months, we've published more than 2,000 built projects of all different shapes and sizes from locations all over the world.
Of all the project categories we publish, residential projects are without a doubt one of the most popular. Houses are, after all, the most personal building typology – not only for the end user, but for the architect as well. Where the design of public buildings is often massaged by codes and opinions of institutional representatives, designing a house is a chance for an architect to make a personal bond with a client, together envisioning a creative structure that perfectly captures their architectural spirit.
We’ve published more than 700 houses already this year, but the following 50 have been the most popular, connecting with our readers and reaching the widest audience. In the list below, check out the 50 most popular houses of 2017 so far.
The Quest / Strom Architects - UK
Five Terraces and a Garden / corpo atelier - Portugal
TinkerBox / Studio MM Architect - USA
Binh House / VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects) - Vietnam
skinnySCAR / Gwendolyn Huisman and Marijn Boterman - The Netherlands
Flying House / IROJE KHM Architects - South Korea
Rural House / RCR Arquitectes - Spain
Lee&Tee House / Block Architects - Vietnam
Backwater / Platform 5 Architects - UK
Concrete Box House / Robertson Design - USA
Cantilever House / Design Unit Sdn Bhd - Thailand
IT IS A GARDEN / ASSISTANT - Japan
Marble House / OPENBOX Architects - Thailand
CASWES / TOOP architectuur - Belgium
Landform House / A61architects + YYdesign - Russia
MA House / Cadaval & Solà-Morales - Mexico
Bare House / Jacobs-Yaniv Architects - Israel
LA House / Studio Guilherme Torres - Brazil
Grown House / FHHH FRIENDS - South Korea
Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design - Australia
Rock Creek House / NADAAA - USA
Allen Key House / Architect Prineas - Australia
B14 / Studio Granda - Iceland
Padival House / Anahata - India
PM House / FGO/Arquitectura - Mexico
Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen - Australia
House for Weekends / SBM studio - Ukraine
Walnut Tree House and Terrace / PRO S - Croatia
Maria & José House / Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura - Brazil
Haus am Stürcherwald / Bernardo Bader Architekten - Austria
The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa - UK
Stone Court Villa / Marwan Al Sayed Inc. - USA
MeMo House / Bam Arquitectura - Argentina
House in the Dune / Luciano Kruk - Argentina
House in Trees / Anonymous Architects - USA
Single Family House / Outline Architecture Office - Romania
RAVE / Tom Mahieu Architect - Belgium
North Bondi / CplusC Architectural Workshop - Australia
Casa Clara / 1:1 Arquitetura Design - Brazil
House H / HAO Design - Taiwan
Gallery House / Neil Dusheiko Architects - UK
The Lookout at Broad Cove Marsh / Omar Gandhi Architect - Canada
The Qiyun Mountain Tree House / Bengo Studio - China
Casa Kwantes / MVRDV - The Netherlands
B’ house / 100 A associates - South Korea
House Cave / UMMO Estudio - Spain
Tropical House Urveel / Design Work Group - India
Atrium House / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter - Sweden
The Bear Stand / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson - USA
Garden House / CONNATURAL - Colombia