Custom Bamboo Skylight Illuminates the Interior of a Historic Building in China

In response to the overwhelming growth of cities and neighborhoods in China, architects from Atelier Archmixing’s Shanghai office, have developed a series of proposals that seek to return value to sensitive interior spaces and improve the user’s quality of life through design.

The project consists of an interesting light fixture; a bamboo structure similar in shape to an umbrella, that lets natural light and fresh air into the building.

The building is called “Zou ma lou” and comprises of an indoor covered patio and a balcony. The client wanted to transform the interior of this typical local building into a lobby lounge, upgrading its residential quality.

Save this picture! Internal layout of the building

The house has 2 floors and is of a modest size. However, the interior patio is relatively large, surrounded by beautifully sculptured beams. In order to better use these elements and their features, an incredible transparent structure has been designed in the center of the patio where visitors can relax without worrying about the change in weather.

The structure is made of bamboo with polyurethane sheets that can be opened in order to let in sunlight and fresh air.

The technical intervention solves all the challenges posed by the client, including air conditioning, rainwater capture, daylight and ventilation. The installation revitalises a historic building of great spatial and architectural value and strengthens its liveability qualities.

Architects Atelier Archmixing / ZHUANG Shen, REN Hao, TANG Yu, ZHU Jie

Team: TANG Yu, YAO Wenxuan, JIANG Zhuoxi, HUANG Limin, YANG Yuqiong, LU Jinshuo, LIANG Bo

Location: Fuchunjiang, Zhejiang, China

Type: Resort / Renovación

Year: 2012/2014

Size: 464 m2 (Edificio Completo)

Corporacion: Shanghai Yuangui Architectural Structure Co.Ltd

Prize: THE BUNDS’ ‘Best New Hotel of the Year’of the 6th Best Design Hotel