  3. 10 Interventions on Historic Buildings

10 Interventions on Historic Buildings

  • 12:00 - 16 July, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
10 Interventions on Historic Buildings

The concept of heritage is often associated with something that has had value in its past and, for that reason, deserves to be preserved. In the case of architecture, we want our built environment to tell our history and to remain untouched in time, often without considering the real use and meaning of the building in the present. We ask ourselves: Does a building still have value if its use is obsolete?

Despite the fascination that we have with ruins, sometimes conversion or rehabilitation is a better, more contemporary alternative to conservation. By doing so, it is possible to introduce new innovative materials, which, rather than take away from the original structure, can actually add even more value to architectural works. It is also possible to convert spaces that were originally designed to accommodate certain functions into spaces that admit new uses relevant to the present.

To conserve a building without updating it or rethinking its functions can lead to wear and tear, freezing it in time and preventing it from adapting to an ever-changing society.

To illustrate this theme, we searched our archives and selected someof the best architectural interventions in historic buildings. Check them out below.

War Bunker Refurbishment / B-ILD

Tim Van de Velde
Tim Van de Velde

Kraanspoor / OTH Architecten

Cortesy of OTH Architecten
Cortesy of OTH Architecten

Contemporary Art Space in the Old Convent of Madre de Dios / sol89

Fernando Alda
Fernando Alda

Haystack in Cortegaça / João Mendes Ribeiro

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Professional Cooking School in Ancient Slaughterhouse / Sol89

Fernando Alda
Fernando Alda

Rehabilitation of Former Prison of Palencia as Cultural Civic​ Center / Exit Architects

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Interpretation Centre of World Heritage Landscape / SAMI-arquitectos

Bacoc Hacienda / Reyes Ríos + Larraín Arquitectos

Schalkwijk-Troche-Reyes-Patrón
Schalkwijk-Troche-Reyes-Patrón

Intervention at the Plaza de la Pescadería, Seville / Mariñas Arquitectos Asociados

Fernando Alda
Fernando Alda

Rehabilitation Ancient Royal Butcher XVI Century in Porcuna / Pablo Manuel Millán Millán

Javier Callejas
Javier Callejas

