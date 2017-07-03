Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus

+42

Architects Aires Mateus

Location 7570 Grândola, Portugal

Authors Manuel Aires Mateus, Francisco Aires Mateus

Area 670.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Nelson Garrido

Client Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Grândola

Coordination Jorge P Silva

Collaborators Marco Campolongo, Matteo Foresti, Előd Golicza

Specialism Axial / Três Cês

Construction Manuel Mateus Frazão More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The context in its distances, alignments, proportions, define the mass. The program determines the project. A meeting centre for large gatherings or small groups.

The ceiling, in its variations and geometry answers the program. A complete horizontal clearness outlines the space as a whole, which as atmosphere opposes to the weight of the vertical voids.

The support functions deepen the external and peripheral wall. The final image is determined by the interaction of internal space and occupied façade.