Administrative House / DOG

  • 20:00 - 2 July, 2017
Administrative House / DOG
Administrative House / DOG, © Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

© Ippei Shinzawa

  • Architects

    DOG

  • Location

    Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Ryutaro Saito

  • Area

    124.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ippei Shinzawa

  • Structural engineer

    Yasuhiro Kaneda / YKS

  • Facility engineer

    Kazuhiro endo / EOS plus
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

From the architect. It is a house for young couples have a hobby of motorcycle, and it’s located of yokohama-shi, kanagawa, Japan.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

A site becomes into a tiered stand where old retaining wall starts over two steps.
Furthermore, this site has various legal limitation and it was able to be the very important design element that talks with the administration.

Sections
Sections

We designed two pieces of roof along with the tiered stand site with leaving the old retaining wall which we could not touch. They constitute a garage part and a house part, are isolated structurally and have a functional connection.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

The roof and the ceiling have the same incline, and a consecutive dynamic ceiling appears in the room and links an interior and an exterior design.
Having various legal limitation, we suggested new type housing in the residential area of the tiered stand with catching it positively.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa
Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Administrative House / DOG" 02 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874803/administrative-house-dog/>
