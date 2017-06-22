SHOWING - Alternative Designs for Museums

The aim of the “Showing” competition is to develop a design proposal for the museum typology, intended as a place of display for objects and/or concepts of interest. It is asked to the participants to create innovative and unconventional projects on this theme, questioning the very basis of the notion of museums.

Many architecture and design projects have already proposed new ways to experience the museum, establishing the architecture of the museum itself as a piece of art and object of display, or defining new ways of interaction and experience with the public. In addition, numerous initiatives experimented on the social and educational role of the exhibition space, innovating content, as well as the way it is produced and selected. With similar creative attitude, the participants are urged to create an artifact, merging considerable programmatic innovation and valuable design tools.

The proposal can be a device, a piece of furniture, an interior design project, a pavilion, a building or an urban plan. The scale of intervention, program dimensions and location are not given and they can be arranged by the participants to better suit their project.

Prizes:

-Winners (3 Prizes)

1.000 euros

Publication in the Non-Architecture Competitions books

Publication on the Non-Architecture Competitions website

Reviews in digital magazines and several architecture blogs

-Honorable Mentions (9 Prizes)

Publication in the Non Architecture Competitions books

Reviews in digital magazines and several architecture blogs

-Finalists

Publication in the Non-Architecture Competitions books

Jury

Hector Garcia-Castrillo - Architect, BIG | Bjarke Ingels Group

William Lewis - Associate, RA, SHoP Architects

Calendar:

1–15 June 2017 – Special Registration (30 €) period

16 June-15 July 2017 – Early Registration (45 €) period

16 July-15 August 2017 – Regular Registration (60 €) period

16 August-27 August 2017 – Late Registration (75 €) period

15 August 2017 – Submission opened on our website

31 August 2017 – Submission Deadline (23.59 GMT+0)

19-24 September 2017 – Winners announcement

19 September 2017 – Call for Papers for the “Showing – Non Architectural museums” book starts

1 January 2018 – The “Showing – Non Architectural museums” book available

Download the information related to this competition here.