Son Yang Won Memorial Museum / Lee Eunseok + KOMA

  • 23:00 - 8 June, 2017
Son Yang Won Memorial Museum / Lee Eunseok + KOMA
Son Yang Won Memorial Museum / Lee Eunseok + KOMA, © Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

© Joonhwan Yoon

  • Structure Engineer

    Sen Structural Engineers

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Jusung ENG

  • Electrical Engineer

    Hangil Engineering

  • Construction

    Conerstone Construction

  • Landscape Design

    Yun Youngjo

  • Client

    Son Yang Won Memorial Society
    More Specs
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

From the architect. This architectural project was commissioned as a monument to the national patriot Son Yang Won who was made a saint of the protestant church, for a life of holy sacrifice and devout Christian faith during Japanese Colonial Era. The project has been constructed as a ‘Symbolic space memorial’, in which the three guiding mentalities of Son Yang Won, ‘Resistance’, ‘Sacrifice’, and ‘Reconciliation’ are structured for view throughout the three exhibition spaces.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The exposed concrete cylinder is a closed-off form divorced from the external space, and cleanly reveals the symbolism of the memorial. It is simultaneously opened up to the sky above and the water space below. 

Axonometric
Axonometric

The ‘Lifted Volume’ was realized by supporting one corner of the cylinder with a concrete structural wall of different texture, situated among columns that were dispersed and arranged on the site are as if they had been scattered, maximizing its dramatic effect.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The narrow road, which allows visitors to indirectly experience the unspeakable physical and psychological pain of Son must have endured during his lifetime, is a space intended to reflect on his footsteps, upon which Son must have advanced forward.

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
Sketch
Sketch
© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon

The exhibition method of this memorial does not one to follow in the footsteps of everyday museums of common artifact exhibition. From the perspective that the space is translated into symbols to be exhibited, this memorial is more than a typical exhibition hall of artifacts. And it also can be dubbed as a ‘Museum of Spaces for Remembrance’ that embraces the spiritual heritage of Son Yang Won through architecture. 

© Joonhwan Yoon
© Joonhwan Yoon
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
