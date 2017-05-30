World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. EMBT Wins Competition for Undulating Biodiversity Center on German-Czech Border

EMBT Wins Competition for Undulating Biodiversity Center on German-Czech Border

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
EMBT Wins Competition for Undulating Biodiversity Center on German-Czech Border
Save this picture!
EMBT Wins Competition for Undulating Biodiversity Center on German-Czech Border, Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT

Miralles Tagliabue EMBT has been announced as the winner of a competition for the design of Artenoah, a biodiversity center in Rehau, Germany that will chronicle and serve that species-rich green belt along the border of Germany and the Czech Republic. Built into the forested highlands of the Neuhausen district, the masterplan consists of a series of thematic outdoors spaces and a central pavilion with an undulating form that allows it to blend into the surrounding landscape.

Courtesy of EMBT Courtesy of EMBT Courtesy of EMBT Courtesy of EMBT +17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT

The building has been designed for ecological optimization, following the passive efficiencies strategies outlined by Socrates’ 2000-year-old ‘Sun House’ scheme. The compact structure is south-oriented and features a green roof that both integrates the building into the site and invites visitors to “climb up and discover the sculptural approach of the building.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT

“On a site visit, we watched the birds directed by group intelligence, collecting a flock and overflowing the plateau of the site. We projected the lines of the birds’ movements on the agricultural site of the Wagnersberg and redrew them in our proposal,” explain the architects.

“Starting with these lines developments a complete concept of a building with outdoor spaces and achieve a complete integration into the landscape.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT

Circulation through the site is described as a series of vignettes:

“After climbing up the hill, you will first meet the restaurant with the famous Franconian food, which offers views to the nature park Fictelgebirge from its terrace. From the foyer of the building, you will enter the exhibition area by crossing a kaleidoscope, introducing the visitors into a world of biodiversity.” 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT

Supported by the city council and environmental institutions including the Federal Nature Conservation Agency, the project is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors per year.

Construction is planned to begin in 2018.

News via EMBT

Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT
Save this picture!
Courtesy of EMBT
Courtesy of EMBT

  • Architects

    EMBT

  • Location

    Rehau, Germany

  • Architect

    Benedetta Tagliabue

  • Project Director

    Stefan Green

  • Design Team

    Nil Corominas, Riccardo Radica, Fabrizio Tanchis, Gabriele Rotelli

  • Engineering & Sustainability

    BOLLINGER+GROHMAN

  • Client

    Municipality of Rehau (Germany)

  • Area

    81000.0 m2

EMBT Breaks Ground on Pioneering Cancer Center in Barcelona

EMBT has broken ground on Kálida Sant Pau, a new cancer treatment center located in Barcelona, Spain. Led by EMBT co-founder Benedetta Tagliabue, the pioneering project will provide practical, emotional and social support to patients that complements more conventional medical treatment.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Germany
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "EMBT Wins Competition for Undulating Biodiversity Center on German-Czech Border" 30 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872494/embt-wins-competition-for-undulating-biodiversity-center-on-german-czech-border/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »