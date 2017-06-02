A House with a View / Axelrod architects

+19

Architects Axelrod architects

Location Oakland, CA, United States

Lead Architects Irit Axelrod, Jason Kohler

General Contractor HAWKE - Building company

Area 2150.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Bruce Damonte

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The Oakland Hills house was built originally in 1939, the house renovation aimed to update the property by creating a modern, spacious interior, without expanding its original footprint.

The two-level house is perched on a hillside lot, overlooking Oakland and the San Francisco East Bay.

The effect of opening the house up to light and views has an expansive effect. The interior was reconfigured by opening up the entire back elevation to the dramatic views of the bay, while keeping it’s sloped ceiling and enhancing the symmetrical volume. The materials palette of contrasting dark wood flooring and white walls, and cabinetry throughout, creates a monochromatic and striking feel within the space.

Indoor/outdoor living flows onto the large exterior decking. The firm matched the interior stained black oak wood flooring to the blackened cedar wood outdoor deck, which provides a place to take in the views. A louvered screen by the entrance separates the entry area from the living space, while providing a glimpse of the dramatic bay scenery beyond.

Entrance of the house starts while entering the front yard. In order to reach the front door, the pathway, made of rectangular concrete slabs, with light balls in between, wraps around an 100 years old Redwood tree that was retained during the renovation process. Entering through the offset pivot door, the extra wide opening frames the view of a light, bright living space and a panorama of the bay. A large, ample dining and living space stretches across the entire back of the house, taking advantage of the views, day and night.

An entry level bedroom with ensuite bathroom is tucked into the quiet space behind the stair and living areas. This dramatic staircase gives way to the lower level of the master bedroom, study and bathroom.