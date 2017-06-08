3D Copypod / People's Architecture Office

-
Architects
-
LocationChina
-
PrincipalsHe Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Design TeamXiang Weixing, Xie Jun, Feng Ziqing, Zhang Zhen, Pablo Herraiz Garcia de Guadiana
From the architect. The 3D Copypod is a 3D scan booth that can instantly digitize subjects of a wide range of sizes. Objects are surrounded by a spherical array of over one hundred fixed focal length DSLR cameras. Each camera is attached to a node of the Hoberman-inspired, isokinetic structure. With minimal adjustment, the 3D Copypod can contract to scan small objects and expand large enough to scan a group of people. Folding panels that are lit from the interior enclose the structure of the 3D Copypod to ensure a shadowless photography environment.
Digital models are constructed from the photographic data to produce high resolution 3d prints. With the snap of a camera even subjects in motion can be captured in high quality and full color.
