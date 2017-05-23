World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. Mccullough Mulvin Architects
  6. 2016
  7. One Up Two Down / Mccullough Mulvin Architects

One Up Two Down / Mccullough Mulvin Architects

  • 03:00 - 23 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
One Up Two Down / Mccullough Mulvin Architects
Save this picture!
One Up Two Down / Mccullough Mulvin Architects, © Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

© Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters © Christian Richters +19

Save this picture!
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters

One Up Two Down is an urban courtyard house in central Dublin built on a very tight budget; the site was carved out of an existing plot along the filled-in branch of the Royal Canal near Phibsborough.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters
Save this picture!
Long Section
Long Section

The scheme fills the rectangular site and works to maximise open space- a walled and stepped front garden, the main rooms with bedrooms below and living space over, an internal courtyard and a studio to the rere. The roof offers another garden space. The facade bricks from the original ruined house were retained and used to build the front façade. 

Save this picture!
© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Ireland
Cite: "One Up Two Down / Mccullough Mulvin Architects" 23 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871681/one-up-two-down-mccullough-mulvin-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »