ALA Launches Craft Beer for Architects Celebrating the Art of Revisions

We’ve all reached that point in a stressful project where you need to take a step back and take a breather before refocusing on the task at hand – for many, this process can be aided by the liquid motivation of a nice, cold beer.

Identifying this uncanny connection, Finnish firm ALA Architects has just released their very own craft beer, cheekily titled “Revision Cloud Architectural Pale Ale” in a nod to both the unfiltered quality of the drink and the very CAD element that often causes the need for a cold one in the first place.

The architects explain:

ALA is launching a craft beer celebrating the art of revisions. Revision Cloud Architectural Pale Ale is a Finnish craft beer designed by the Helsinki, Finland based ALA Architects and brewed by Donut Island Brewing and Hiisi Brewing Company in Jyväskylä, Finland.

This limited edition pale ale is a perfect companion for a typical dry and cold Finnish summer. The beer celebrates the corroborative nature of architectural work: versions are improved and edited, designs are revised, mistakes are made and corrections are communicated.

The revision clouds remain in our drawings as admissions of guilt and as graphic markers of our quest for perfection. Sometimes the situation calls for a mental revision, relaxation and refocus. This is what Revision Cloud is made for.

Cheers.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Name: Revision Cloud Architectural Pale Ale

Type: Unfiltered craft beer, 2017

Status: To be launched on April 30, 2017

Ingredients: Water, malted barley, hops and yeast; alc. 5.9%

Designer: ALA Architects

Brewer: Donut Island Brewing and Hiisi Brewing Company

News via ALA Architects.