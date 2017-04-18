World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architecture Takes Center Stage With Google Earth Relaunch

Architecture Takes Center Stage With Google Earth Relaunch

Architecture Takes Center Stage With Google Earth Relaunch

Google Earth is no longer a clunky, data-intensive desktop or mobile application. As of today, one of the tech-giant's flagship (and unrivalled) products has been relaunched as a widely accessible web application for Google Chrome. This means that anyone can now access the full Google Earth product, free of charge, without having to install software or download mobile applications.

Courtesy of Google Earth
What's new?

Search within Google Earth has been dramatically enhanced, "Knowledge Cards" give you snapshots of information and places and cities as you navigate, "Voyager" will take you on "adventures" (interactive guided tours), and the familiar search option of "I'm Feeling Lucky" has finally been brought to the platform. In addition, there is now the ability to orbit the entire globe in "3D" as opposed to isolated urban conurbations.

Courtesy of Google Earth
Tour "Frank Gehry's Buildings" and "Architecture by Zaha Hadid"

As part of Google Earth's "Voyager" collection, the platform have compiled a tour of a collection of Frank Gehry's built projects from across the globe from Weil-am-Rhein to Minneapolis. The same can be experienced with a world tour of projects by Zaha Hadid Architects. Complex forms and unique geometries are part of their product showcase.

Courtesy of Google Earth
A new mobile app for Android has also been released, with versions for iOS and mobile browsers coming soon.

