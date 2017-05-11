World
  7. F176 / VOX arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 11 May, 2017
© WELTVOX
  • Architects

    VOX arquitectura

  • Location

    Santa María La Ribera, 06400 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Mauricio García Cué, Pablo Fernández Sánchez, Christian Luce Dickinson, Carlos Albarrán Ríos, Yovanny Morales Santos

  • Area

    2142.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    WELTVOX

  • Structural Design

    Carunti Ingeniería

  • Installations Design

    COR Ingeniería

  • Construction

    CG Diseño y Construcción, S.A. de C.V.

  • Owner

    WELTVOX, S.A. de C.V.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
F176 / VOX arquitectura
From the architect. Conceived as a 60sqm housing proposal for young families, the project is developed within a little front but great depth site, at Santa María de la Ribera neighborhood.

© WELTVOX
Form and function are defined considering the site’s context, and reinterpreting the traditional elements and spaces of buildings within the neighborhood, such as verticality and the window gaps repetitions, the absence of elements standing out from facades and the interior patios with natural lighting and ventilation.

1st Level
2nd Level
3rd Level
21 apartments are modulated in a great introverted block, unfolding around several central patios, and fragmenting the volume in small groups of two or three households, creating close cohabitation among neighbors.

© WELTVOX
The large access frame is directly related to the street, breaking the mass hermeticity, knitting and reinforcing the connection to the neighborhood.

Section
Section
A security gate provides controlled access to the building. Afterwards, a landscaped corridor that plays the role of meeting point, leads to the stair blocks from which give access to each apartment and roof tops located in the fourth floor.

© WELTVOX
The use of concrete blocks lattice in the dividing walls allows to take advantage, both for the building and the neighbors, of the crossed ventilation and natural lighting generated by the gaps on both sides of the wall.

© WELTVOX
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Mexico
Cite: "F176 / VOX arquitectura" 11 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868744/f176-vox-arquitectura/>
