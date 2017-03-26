Call for Entries: The Best Architecture Portfolios

Given the hearty success of our architecture resume/CV post, we understand that there's a demand for inspirational information that will help you land the job, grant or school admission you've always wanted. But portfolios, though a basic requirement in many creative fields, can be very tricky to master. How do you select the work you want to feature? How will you present it visually? Most importantly—how will you make it memorable enough that it won't be cast aside after a three-second glance? In an age where more and more portfolios and CVs will be viewed exclusively on a screen, how have you, our readers, developed portfolios that you are proud of? We would be honored to share the most innovative, inspirational, well-designed portfolios, so submit your designs!

If you think your portfolio has what it takes to be featured in a top-10 list, then send it over. (But please read the rules and guidelines!)

Rules & Guidelines:

Only send your portfolio if you are comfortable with it being shared online.

SUPER IMPORTANT: Submit a maximum of 3 portfolio spreads (six pages). The document should not contain more than six pages.

ALSO SUPER IMPORTANT: The file size of the submitted document should not exceed 10MB.

You may submit either in either .pdf, .jpg or web format (a link to an online portfolio)

Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily. By submitting your work to ArchDaily you are affirming that you are the sole author of the design.

All entries must be received by April 16th, 12:00pm EST.

You may submit ONLY one entry.

entry. We will publish a selection of our favorite submissions.

Any entry that does not follow the guidelines will not be considered.

How to share a link to your submission:

In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.pdf version of your resume. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will not be considered. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.

