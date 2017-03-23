World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. FIGR Architecture & Design
  6. 2015
  7. Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design

Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design

  • 17:00 - 23 March, 2017
Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design
Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design, © Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

© Tom Blachford

  • Builder

    Grundella Constructions

  • Styling

    Ruth Welsby

  • Landscape Architect

    MUD Office

  • Engineer

    Kaco Consulting Engineers
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

From the architect. The Courtyard House is a nod to the tradition of the Italian Palazzo and Australian courtyard house, creating the constant connection between outdoor and indoor spaces. The house is divided by three landscaped zones: the front yard, the courtyard and the rear yard. The landscaped courtyard is the heart of the house, masking the neighbouring dwellings while at the same time revealing canopies of the surrounding trees. 

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

This tranquil, calm space has an intimate connection with the interior spaces of the house which reveal themselves from various angles. Further negotiation of the landscape and nature is achieved through the material palette. The internal timber batten ceiling not only guides and navigates visitors through the spaces, but also creates a dramatic juxtaposition to the white concrete flooring. Elongated brown bricks were used respectfully integrate  the exterior fabric of the surrounding context of Templestowe and a further play on the horizontal nature of the built form proportions. 

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford

A utilitarian material which sits comfortably within its context is also a reminder of this once working class suburb. The brick is also used inside, creating a series of colonnades which are broken by windows, allowing the light of the courtyard to spill into the corridor.

© Tom Blachford
© Tom Blachford
Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Courtyard House / FIGR Architecture & Design" 23 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867504/courtyard-house-figr-architecture-and-design/>
0 Comments

