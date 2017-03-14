World
Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer

  • 09:00 - 14 March, 2017
Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer
Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer, © Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

© Christian Phillips © Christian Phillips © Christian Phillips Courtesy of Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer +30

  • Development

    Archipelago Investments LLC

  • General Contractor

    Cutler Associates Inc.
Courtesy of Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer
Courtesy of Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer

For this privately-developed student housing project in historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Holst referenced traditional New England academic architecture. Situated in a beautiful woodland setting, the mass of the structure sought to be minimized, and was dispersed into smaller volumes to form a cluster of gables, respecting and reflecting its natural surroundings. The student village’s geometry forms informal gathering spaces and provides ample access to the outdoors.

© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

Being one of the first modern student housing initiatives in the area, Holst worked closely with Archipelago Investments to reimagine the student living experience in Amherst. This collaborative design process translated into the student spaces, and in addition to the 73 units ranging from studios to 4-bedroom suites, the building provides a vast array of common spaces for socialization and collaboration.

© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips

Sustainability is a core element of Olympia Place. High efficiency mechanical systems, lighting, and appliances are paired with natural lighting strategies and healthy building materials to achieve a LEED Gold certification.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

Holst was the Design Architect for this project in conjunction with DiMella Shaffer as the Architect-of-Record.

© Christian Phillips
© Christian Phillips
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Dorms United States
Cite: "Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer" 14 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867105/olympia-place-holst-architecture-plus-dimella-shaffer/>
