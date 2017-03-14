Olympia Place / Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer

+30

Development Archipelago Investments LLC

General Contractor Cutler Associates Inc. More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Holst Architecture + DiMella Shaffer

For this privately-developed student housing project in historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Holst referenced traditional New England academic architecture. Situated in a beautiful woodland setting, the mass of the structure sought to be minimized, and was dispersed into smaller volumes to form a cluster of gables, respecting and reflecting its natural surroundings. The student village’s geometry forms informal gathering spaces and provides ample access to the outdoors.

Being one of the first modern student housing initiatives in the area, Holst worked closely with Archipelago Investments to reimagine the student living experience in Amherst. This collaborative design process translated into the student spaces, and in addition to the 73 units ranging from studios to 4-bedroom suites, the building provides a vast array of common spaces for socialization and collaboration.

Sustainability is a core element of Olympia Place. High efficiency mechanical systems, lighting, and appliances are paired with natural lighting strategies and healthy building materials to achieve a LEED Gold certification.

Holst was the Design Architect for this project in conjunction with DiMella Shaffer as the Architect-of-Record.