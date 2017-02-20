2 Houses in Puertecillo / 2DM

+30

Architects 2DM

Location Calle principal Puertecillo - Navidad, Sexta Región, Chile , Navidad, O'Higgins, Chile

Architect in Charge Daniel Diaz M.

Area 118.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of 2DM

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The commission consisted of two waterfront houses, on a narrow piece of land, compressed by the sea and a cliff. Thus, the question arises immediately: how not to fall into the evident blatancy of the view to the sea, having it in front like an unavoidable scene with no mediating between sight and sea?. The answer is to measure. A volume is then proposed that revolves in itself to receive the sea as a surprise, as a violent blow of sight, and a different perspective each and every time, as a sight that cannot be anticipated.

We can say that it is a work that achieves, not an immense, unique sea, but several, that of the northern rockery, Punta Puertecillo to the south, and so on. In this way, the two volumes that contain and tighten the volume appear: the sea and the cliff.