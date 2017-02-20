World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. 2DM
  6. 2016
  7. 2 Houses in Puertecillo / 2DM

2 Houses in Puertecillo / 2DM

  • 09:00 - 20 February, 2017
2 Houses in Puertecillo / 2DM
2 Houses in Puertecillo / 2DM, Courtesy of 2DM
Courtesy of 2DM

  • Architects

    2DM

  • Location

    Calle principal Puertecillo - Navidad, Sexta Región, Chile, Navidad, O'Higgins, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Daniel Diaz M.

  • Area

    118.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of 2DM
Courtesy of 2DM
From the architect. The commission consisted of two waterfront houses, on a narrow piece of land, compressed by the sea and a cliff. Thus, the question arises immediately: how not to fall into the evident blatancy of the view to the sea, having it in front like an unavoidable scene with no mediating between sight and sea?. The answer is to measure. A volume is then proposed that revolves in itself to receive the sea as a surprise, as a violent blow of sight, and a different perspective each and every time, as a sight that cannot be anticipated.

Courtesy of 2DM
We can say that it is a work that achieves, not an immense, unique sea, but several, that of the northern rockery, Punta Puertecillo to the south, and so on. In this way, the two volumes that contain and tighten the volume appear: the sea and the cliff. 

Courtesy of 2DM
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Courtesy of 2DM
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Courtesy of 2DM
Third Floor Plan
Third Floor Plan
Courtesy of 2DM
