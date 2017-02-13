World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Built by Associative Data Draws Inspiration from Jackson Pollock

Built by Associative Data Draws Inspiration from Jackson Pollock

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Built by Associative Data Draws Inspiration from Jackson Pollock
Save this picture!
Built by Associative Data Draws Inspiration from Jackson Pollock, Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

BAD. Built by Associative Data, in collaboration with MARZ Studio, has released the plans for its newest project, No. 5, a mixed-use space in the heart of Jonah in Beirut City, Lebanon. Designed with parametric studies in mind, the project takes into account view orientations, solar radiation, wind infiltration, and program through its various levels of massing.

Sited next to the prominent Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on one of the busiest corners in the area, the building is “very present and visible from the street level, hence the proposal’s pixelated massing.”

Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data +10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

Many computations were done to obtain the most efficient design and distribution of the building’s program,” noted the architects. The detailed massing approach ensures a striking design, reminding us of Jackson Pollock’s No. 5 inspirational masterpiece.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

The ground floor of the building will be divided into two sub-levels to take advantage of the site’s inclination and will feature restaurants and commercial spaces. Upper floors will feature private offices, as well as 52 apartment units varying from 120 to 250 square meters.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

News via: BAD. Built by Associative Data.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Built by Associative Data Draws Inspiration from Jackson Pollock" 13 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805013/built-by-associative-data-draws-inspiration-from-jackson-pollock/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

BAD最新项目灵感来自杰克逊·波洛克作品

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »