Built by Associative Data Draws Inspiration from Jackson Pollock

BAD. Built by Associative Data, in collaboration with MARZ Studio, has released the plans for its newest project, No. 5, a mixed-use space in the heart of Jonah in Beirut City, Lebanon. Designed with parametric studies in mind, the project takes into account view orientations, solar radiation, wind infiltration, and program through its various levels of massing.

Sited next to the prominent Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium on one of the busiest corners in the area, the building is “very present and visible from the street level, hence the proposal’s pixelated massing.”

Many computations were done to obtain the most efficient design and distribution of the building’s program,” noted the architects. The detailed massing approach ensures a striking design, reminding us of Jackson Pollock’s No. 5 inspirational masterpiece.

The ground floor of the building will be divided into two sub-levels to take advantage of the site’s inclination and will feature restaurants and commercial spaces. Upper floors will feature private offices, as well as 52 apartment units varying from 120 to 250 square meters.

