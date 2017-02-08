Free Online Course on Urban Challenges in Emerging Countries is Open for Enrollment

"Rethink the City; New Approaches to Global and Local Urban Challenges" is a free online course given by Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, starting on March 28, 2017.

The course aims to address urban challenges in emerging countries to provide a new perspective in understanding and analyzing the southern hemisphere. For this reason, the content is structured in the following three thematic axes: "Spatial Justice," "Housing Provision and Management," and "Urban Resilience".

Enrollment is now open through the Edx.org online education platform. The course has a duration of six weeks between 3 to 4 hours per week and is aimed especially at undergraduate students, especially those in Latin America, Asia, and Africa, according to the course content.

The coordinating team is composed of Luz Maria Vergara d'Alençon, architect of the Catholic University of Chile, and Igor Pessoa, urbanist of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; both are PhD candidates at Delft University of Technology.

The official language of the course will be English but the classes will be translated into Spanish and even Chinese to facilitate the understanding of students, according to Vergara d'Alençon. In the case of Spanish-speaking students, they will be able to solve specific doubts through interaction with academics who speak the language.

In addition, one student who completes the course will be awarded the "Rethink the City" award, gaining entry to participate in the Summer School "Planning and Design with Water," also offered by Delft University of Technology.

The summer school program will be held between the 17 - 28 of July this year at Delft. By participating in the Rethink the City; New Approaches to Global and Local Urban Challenges free online course, students will be given the opportunity to enter in the running to enroll in the summer program with flights to Holland and accommodation paid for (visa costs will not be covered). More information will be given during the introductory week of the course.

Those interested in learning more about the course and registering can do so here.