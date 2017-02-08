World
CASWES / TOOP architectuur

  • 02:00 - 8 February, 2017
CASWES / TOOP architectuur
CASWES / TOOP architectuur, © Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

© Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde © Tim van de Velde +29

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

From the architect. North of the West-Flemish village of Westouter one can find a plot in  an open and rural landscape, heavily influenced by the typical agricultural activities in the area. The setting has had a great impact on the design of this single family house, which is solemnly surrounded by a few farms and a group of trees here and there.

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The atypical shape of the parcel, together with the not so ideal orientation of the plot have been transformed into remarkable assets for the project. The single-story volume of the building is a consequence of the lack of surrounding buildings. This choice of design has limited the appearance in the surroundings greatly. The cut-off parallel to the border of the plot was used to enhance the synergy between building and nature and made sure the inhabitants have the best possible view on nature at every possible angle.

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The living areas are situated at the north of the house. This is also the side were the connection with the surroundings is at its maximum. An intimate inner garden creates a private area for the inhabitants and is a gateway for natural light. This patio is the heart of the house, where life is directed by the ever-changing seasons.

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde
Plan
Plan
© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The building materials, have been guided by the vibrant colours of the rural landscape. Grey wood, patterned concrete and dark, anodised windows are the main components. The use of concrete is a wink to the historical nature of the surroundings and accentuates the massiveness of the building. Oak floors provide warmth to the interior and the kitchen area made of black-stained oak acts as a resting point. These basic colours make sure the focus is on what is happening outside, not inside.

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde

The high accessibility, due to the single-story volume, is a sign that the project will grow together with the inhabitants and expresses a clear demand for life long living. The different areas are all connected with each other. This way, the close relationship with nature and the area are never forgotten.

© Tim van de Velde
© Tim van de Velde
