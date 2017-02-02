World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Canada
  5. Atelier Pierre Thibault
  6. 2016
  Le Banc de Neige / Atelier Pierre Thibault

Le Banc de Neige / Atelier Pierre Thibault

  09:00 - 2 February, 2017
Le Banc de Neige / Atelier Pierre Thibault
© Maxime Brouillet
From the architect. For a summer, Le Banc de neige recreates the magical snowbanks left over from Quebec’s winter storms. At once a platform and a public bench, the ephemeral installation modifies the user’s relation to the public space by allowing a multitude of appropriations. As it drapes around the tree trunks and street lamps of the Place de Bordeaux with a luminous white, it magnifies these elements of the everyday while providing seating platforms for the pétanque court. These multiple bases are generated by a series of topographical contours alluding to architectural representation. Passers-by are invited to settle in and take break by contemplating the urban landscape of St-Paul Street, while the most adventurous will climb the snowbank to hide in the dense foliage of trees, sheltered from the street.

Axonometric
Axonometric
The project was built commissioned by Quebec City street art festival Passages Insolites. It was one a dozen art installations in the heart of the historic center. Moreover, it was conceived to be a public infrastructure to display the potential of inviting urban design. Le Banc de neige is made from thin painted plywood curved to obtain the wavering extrusions. It was built to last for the summer of 2016.

