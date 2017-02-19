World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Portugal
  Pixelmatters
  2016
  Pixelmatters HQ / Pixelmatters

Pixelmatters HQ / Pixelmatters

  09:00 - 19 February, 2017
Pixelmatters HQ / Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters HQ / Pixelmatters, © Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo

  • Architects

    Pixelmatters

  • Location

    Av. dos Aliados, 4000 Porto, Portugal

  • Woodwork

    Guilhermino Oliveira

  • Construction Management

    André Oliveira, Ana Gomes

  • Area

    360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo

From the architect. The building, considered World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is located in Avenida dos Aliados, in the heart of the city of Porto. Its construction dates back to the mid 20's, making it close to become a centennial building.

© Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo

In the previous occupation the space was used as a night club. Moreover, it had been empty for some years, therefore it was degraded due to lack of maintenance and in need of a full recovery.

General Plan
General Plan

Our intervention was complete, although focused exclusively on the interior of the space. There were no electrical installations, and due to the particularity of the previous occupation, all the walls and ceilings were painted black. With 5 meters of height, it was a constant challenge not to miss any detail.

© Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo

Being Pixelmatters a technology company, the goal was to create a warm and inspiring open space. One of the main concerns was to make the connection between the contrasts of the digital and technological "world" with the centennial details of the original space, thus preserving its history and architectural value.

© Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo

© Armazém Criativo
© Armazém Criativo
