Pixelmatters HQ / Pixelmatters

+41

Architects Pixelmatters

Location Av. dos Aliados, 4000 Porto, Portugal

Woodwork Guilhermino Oliveira

Construction Management André Oliveira, Ana Gomes

Area 360.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Armazém Criativo

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The building, considered World Heritage Site by UNESCO, is located in Avenida dos Aliados, in the heart of the city of Porto. Its construction dates back to the mid 20's, making it close to become a centennial building.

In the previous occupation the space was used as a night club. Moreover, it had been empty for some years, therefore it was degraded due to lack of maintenance and in need of a full recovery.

Our intervention was complete, although focused exclusively on the interior of the space. There were no electrical installations, and due to the particularity of the previous occupation, all the walls and ceilings were painted black. With 5 meters of height, it was a constant challenge not to miss any detail.

Being Pixelmatters a technology company, the goal was to create a warm and inspiring open space. One of the main concerns was to make the connection between the contrasts of the digital and technological "world" with the centennial details of the original space, thus preserving its history and architectural value.