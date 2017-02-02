Youth Centre / Zakarian-Navelet Architectes

+18

Architects Zakarian-Navelet Architectes

Location La Grande-Motte, France

Architects in Charge Stanislas Zakarian, Olivier Navelet

Area 142.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Stéphane Chalmeau

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Critical regionalism, pastiche or (post) modernity. To build in La Grande-Motte questions the heritage of the 30 glorious years, symbolized among other things in France, by new cities or tourists resorts on the coast.

In this context, our response seeks to give to the youth centre the voluntarism of our time. Generosity and continuity of public paths, sustainability and economy of materials with enhancement of the plasticity of concrete. Not to mention a lush nature and omnipresent nature.

The programme is divided into two entities and is enriched by a third one not pro-vided in the programme: the patio. Hart and flesh of the project, it introduces an un-expected dimension to the initial programme. The public space penetrates into the centre of our construction and the project becomes a route. Based on a Mediterranean vocabulary our building disclaims square, awning, porch, patio and large room to result in a garden. In the heart of the space the patio is entirely mineral. While depicting the surrounding nature and the tops of tall trees, it offers the framing of a parasol pine located in the centre of the entrance.

Enriching a provisional programme of 142m2, the project finally offers 230 m2 of space built with the same budget. According to his desires or his oppositions, the teenager “Grand-Mottois” can therefore, in his new space, make the wall collapse on the bench, flirt under the trees or tag banners.

The range of building materials is deliberately narrow. The concrete, principal material of the site is chosen for its qualities: epidermis friendly and plasticity. It is available on the entire project: brushed, varnished or cast on the spot. This grey and rich material bends, creates cantilever, is revealed with the shadow, reflects light, marks off the patio and frames the nature.

Guarantor of simple construction, this unique material is airtight and guarantees an excellent thermal inertia with efficient insulation. The architectural feature alternating shaded areas, living rooms and natural elements, the building can cool up by means of natural ventilation avoiding the use of air conditioning.

Large windows protected from the sun and placed in all the living rooms, allow natural and controlled light quality. At night the system is “mis-en-scène” by LED spot-lights in the ceiling.

The water management

The roof terrace canalizes the water in case of heavy rains, frequent in the region.

Originally, La Grande Motte introduced “sculpture and painting which search in the heart and witness the confusing fate of the very society that question them.” (Jean Balladur, French arquitect of La Grande-Motte)

More modestly, our project contributes very simply that will. It offers, during a fleeting moment, the disturbing presence of an incongruity: a hole in the wall! A hole at eye level to see or to be seen.

Empty space and yet responsible for fantasies, everyone can invent what he wants to see…

There, where the architectural journey ends up, this hole questions our imagination.

