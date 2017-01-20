UNStudio Erects Pearlescent Structure at World's Leading Architectural Trade Fair

Employing the latest in aluminum and metals innovation, Ben van Berkel and UNStudio have erected the ALPOLIC fair stand at BAU 2017, the world’s leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems. Emphasizing the inherent strength of the ultra-light material, the parametric design utilizes geometric principles to create a self-supporting semi-private stand for gathering and the display of products.

+16

Built from a single structural element, the geometry of the structure draws from natural examples of stability and strength, including the venation of leaves and the catenary lines of spider webs.

The resulting spaces within take the shape of cones, clad on the front side with durable fluoropolymer coated panels and left untreated on the back, revealing the structural construction of the thin sandwich panels. The coated side has been finished in a prismatic Lumiflon resin, which gives the stand a pearlescent appearance capable of withstanding wear from the elements.

As visitors move around the structure, the stand will take on different appearances: some highlighting the structure’s 3-dimensionality, and other perspectives that feature the technical principles of the material.

“Throughout the stand moments for discussion and reflection are created, together creating a journey of inspiration for innovative facade design,” explain the architects.

The stand will remain on display through the conclusion of BAU 2017 on January 21st.

News via UNStudio.

Learn more about this material here:

Aluminum Composites - Prismatic Finishes / Alpolic