All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Vietnam
  5. H&P Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Mành Mành salon / H&P Architects

Mành Mành salon / H&P Architects

  • 19:00 - 18 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mành Mành salon / H&P Architects
Save this picture!
Mành Mành salon / H&P Architects, © Nguyen TienThanh
© Nguyen TienThanh

© Nguyen TienThanh

  • Architects

    H&P Architects

  • Location

    Van Quan urban zone, Ha Dong district, Hanoi, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Doan Thanh Ha & Tran Ngoc Phuong

  • Project Team

    Pham Linh Chi, Trinh Thi ThanhHuyen, Chu Kim Thinh, Nguyen Hai Hue, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Mai, Nguyen Duc Anh, Nguyen Xuan Khiem, Pham Nang Toan, Ha Van Phu, Nguyen Ba Dan, Dao Hong Duong.

  • Area

    85.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nguyen TienThanh
Save this picture!
© Nguyen TienThanh
© Nguyen TienThanh
Save this picture!
Plan Renovation
Plan Renovation

From the architect. Mành Mành salon is renovated from a deteriorated hair dressing salon in a populous community in Van Quan urban area. The project develops an approach to reuse available materials such as door, glass, table and chair, brick, low-quality wood,.. to create a fresh and distinctive but friendlier space to the nature.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen TienThanh
© Nguyen TienThanh
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The ordinary and simple charm at street hairdresser’s in Hanoi, which is closely associated with Trees giving wide shade and Old brick walls, inspires designers to create an unusual but familiar space- a space suggesting the idea of A long hair as well as Mành Mành climbing plant garden or Cissus sicyoides pergola (a quite popular climbing plant in Vietnam, also known as Princess vine, Millionaire vine and Curtain Ivy) with its long roots covering the space underneath.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen TienThanh
© Nguyen TienThanh

Highlights of the project are some 200 thousand wooden beads (diameter d=2.7cm) recycled from low-quality wood (of 2 types: colorless and color of vine fruits at their ripeness). These wooden beads are chained into strings of various lengths (11 beads/ string in average) to produce effects on human senses of zigzag–styled ceiling and beaded curtain separating the space underneath. 

Save this picture!
© Nguyen TienThanh
© Nguyen TienThanh

Five human senses will be awoken in Mành Mành climbing plant garden by gentle light (sight), soft rustle among the beads (hearing), blend of light fragrance of leaves and beads (smell) while one is there, sipping at his tea (taste), and hairdresser’s skill fulness that brings about comfort (touch) and relaxation to customers upon their experiencing the hair service.  

Like Architecture, Human will become more Beautiful and Healthier once he lives in a harmony with the Nature.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen TienThanh
© Nguyen TienThanh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Fabric

See more:

Cite: "Mành Mành salon / H&P Architects" 18 Jan 2017. ArchDaily.

