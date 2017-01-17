World
  10 Architecture Offices with Inspiring Workspaces

10 Architecture Offices with Inspiring Workspaces

The spaces in which great architecture firms produce their work are a source of endless curiosity for architects. By understanding these workspaces, architects hope to understand the environment in which their favorite ideas and drawings are shaped, and gain a more intimate understanding of their favorite practices. For this reason, we have searched our archives for the architectural offices that have previously been published on our website. Among our selection are international names such as MVRDV and Selgas Cano alongside other offices which, though not so well known, also demonstrate how your workspace can be a source of inspiration for design.

See the offices after the break. 

MVRDV House / MVRDV

© Ossip van Duivenbode
Apos2 / Apostrophy’s

© Ketsiree Wongwan
Selgas Cano Architecture Office by Iwan Baan / Selgas Cano

10 Architecture Offices with Inspiring Workspaces, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Assemble Studio / Assemble

© Tanja Milbourne
Lyttelton Studio Retreat / Bull O’Sullivan Architecture

© Patrick Reynolds
Architects Office / Skylab Arquitetos

Cortesia de Skylab Arquitetos
Blurlogroño Studio / Blur Arquitectura

© Berta Buzunariz
AUÁ Arquitetos Office / AUÁ arquitetos

© Luiz Carlos Bulla Jr.
Terra Studio / Arquitetos Associados

© Eduardo Eckenfels
ARUP Downtown Los Angeles / ZAGO Architecture

© Joshua White
Você trabalha num ambiente legal? Poste uma foto nos comentários e nos mostre!

