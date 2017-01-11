World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. Septembre Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Belleville / Septembre Architecture

Belleville / Septembre Architecture

  • 15:00 - 11 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Belleville / Septembre Architecture
Save this picture!
Belleville / Septembre Architecture, © David Foessel
© David Foessel

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel +20

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

From the architect. Construction of a five storey building with four apartments and a commercial space. The challenge was to integrate the new construction on the existing two levels of which only the concrete structure was retained. The solution of a light wooden structure for the top three levels was developed. This structural choice also allowed to facilitate supplies to the site, difficult to access, and optimized the construction time. The context is in a dense and heterogeneous urban tissue, close to the circular highway “la periphèrique” that spatially separates Paris from its suburbs, the area is under important renovation and transformation. All apartments profit from double exposure and two enjoy private terraces directed on the calmer backyard. With regular generously proportioned windows, the facade is intended as a reinterpretation of the classic Parisian typology but adapted to current uses.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Product Description. The facade of the ground floor and the first floor are clad in enameled bricks in a light grey tone. This material reflects the architectural desire to emphasize the first two levels.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing France
Cite: "Belleville / Septembre Architecture" 11 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803014/belleville-septembre-architecture/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© David Foessel

贝尔维尔大楼 / Septembre Architecture

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »