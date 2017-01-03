World
  Michael Wolf Explains the Vision Behind his Hong Kong Photo Series, "Architecture of Density"

Michael Wolf Explains the Vision Behind his Hong Kong Photo Series, "Architecture of Density"

Michael Wolf Explains the Vision Behind his Hong Kong Photo Series, "Architecture of Density"

I see it a bit as my mission to document things in Hong Kong which are vanishing, which are disappearing, primarily through urban renewal

In this short film from Yitiao Video, photographer Michael Wolf explains the vision behind his momentous photo series, “Architecture of Density,” in which he captures the immense scale and incredible intricacies of the city of Hong Kong.

After living in city for 9 years and travelling abroad to work, Wolf describes the somewhat unpleasant circumstances which led him to turn his attention to his own environment.

Via Yitiao Video.

Capturing Hong Kong's Dizzying Vertical Density

