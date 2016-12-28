World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. How the Crystal Cathedral Is Adapting for a New Life Out of the Spotlight

How the Crystal Cathedral Is Adapting for a New Life Out of the Spotlight

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
How the Crystal Cathedral Is Adapting for a New Life Out of the Spotlight
Save this picture!
How the Crystal Cathedral Is Adapting for a New Life Out of the Spotlight, The interior of the Crystal Cathedral in 2005. Image © <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:CrystalCathedral.jpg'>Wikimedia user Nepenthes</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en'>CC BY-SA 3.0</a>
The interior of the Crystal Cathedral in 2005. Image © Wikimedia user Nepenthes licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

When the Crystal Cathedral was constructed near Los Angeles in 1980, its design was pure Hollywood: designed by Philip Johnson and John Burgee for televangelist star Robert Schuller, the design combined traditional elements of church design with features that made it suitable for television broadcasts. However, when Crystal Cathedral Ministries filed for bankruptcy in 2010, the building was passed to a very different tenant, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, who then commissioned Los Angeles-based firm Johnson Fain to adapt the building to be a better fit for the Catholic Church.

A recent article by Mimi Zeiger for Architect Magazine investigates how Johnson Fain are converting the 1980 classic into something more suitable for its new life out of the spotlight—including modulating the light within the vast all-glass structure and rearranging the seating.

Visit Architect Magazine here to find out more about the renovation by Johnson Fain—including a set of renders—or find out more about Philip Johnson's original design for the cathedral via the link below.

AD Classics: The Crystal Cathedral / Philip Johnson

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "How the Crystal Cathedral Is Adapting for a New Life Out of the Spotlight" 28 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802487/how-the-crystal-cathedral-is-adapting-for-a-new-life-out-of-the-spotlight/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »