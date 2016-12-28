European Council and Council of the European Union / Samyn and Partners

+38

Lead and Design Partner Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS sprl, architects & engineers. For the joint venture Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS, architects & engineers, Studio Valle Progettazioni, architects, Buro Happold, engineers.

Design Partner Dr Ir Ridder Philippe SAMYN, architect & engineer

Directors Arch. Benedetto CALCAGNO, Åsa DECORTE, Arch. Thierry HENRARD, Arch. IrArch. Denis Mélotte (partners, Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS sprl), Arch. Piera BISIGNANI (director, Studio Valle Projettazioni).

Pictural integration (colours) Georges MEURANT

Structural engineering Study phase: BURO HAPPOLD (Ir Nick GREENWOOD) with Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS for the concepts (Dr Ir Philippe SAMYN).

MEP engineering Study phase: BURO HAPPOLD (Ir Steve Mc CLEAVE) with Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS

Technical control SECO scrl/cvba

From the architect. The current building used for European Council and Council meetings - the Justus Lipsius - was planned in the late 1980s, when the EU had 12 member states, and is in use since 1994.

It was not conceived to host meetings of heads of state or government (they were organised away from Brussels at the time), nor for 27 or more member states.

Since 2008, the number of meetings of Heads of state or government in the Justus Lipsius has doubled on average (from 4 to 8). In addition, since 2009, the JL hosts summits between the EU and third countries (e.g. EU-China, EU-Russia, etc.)

For each meeting of EU Heads of state or government, all other meetings have to be cancelled during three days (more than 20 meetings of experts, diplomats, etc. of the 27 member states take place each day in the Council premises).