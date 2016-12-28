World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. MWS arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. GS House / MWS arquitectura

GS House / MWS arquitectura

  • 11:00 - 28 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GS House / MWS arquitectura
Save this picture!
GS House / MWS arquitectura, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte +55

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

From the architect. Building  an unper ceved 750m2 house are two feactores that should not appear in the same operation, but never the less this two requirements/condition are assencial for the request/petition. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

It is a weekend house proyect, and future residentt place, for a family that lives in Cordoba now adays. They also sped most of ther affective and work life in Ascochinga. This location is a  60 kilometres north of the city, between the rural areas and the Sierras Chicas foot hill. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In a place saturated of acacias (aproximatels 1 ha). surrounded by a gully from south to west that ceids in a hidden river, that happens to be the best view-side, is where we try to "disolve" the impact of this big surface. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In splite of we nigth think the program does not have anything at of the ordinary. It is very gererous with each space and by requirement of the client, a one floor house. The place is orieted west and south. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

It will sum 4 bedrooms, a kitchen, livign - room, a studiowork space, garage, techinques apace, "circulation" and of course, big galleries. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

In the case of this project, looking for a small construction would be a mistake. We have plentique land and great views for adding several yords to dispere the succesions of the different areas on the house. 

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Taking advantage of a slightly slape on the field (8 metres high and 80 metres lang) we can accomplish the clients requirements: the big building is at the same time, looking smaller. We take as a pont of reference the unique algarrobo tree, that now is inside a gallery. We were able to "buty" port of the bedrooms volume, and at the same time, the material that was dig up we used it on other areas of the constructions to hide it from the outsiders. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The quality space of the haouse is we to the galleries, in addictios to the yards and the magnificent landascape. This argument give significance to the whole proyect. In this space where there is no difference between inside and outside is where makes the difference with the life. This new one is more relaxed and bucolic to finished, we would like to emphasise that mis dwelling is mean to be ageless, timellss, beyond ony style. The materials used in the constructions. 

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

We reached to store, wood, concrete, steel profile and elements that give personality to the building.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Argentina
Cite: "GS House / MWS arquitectura" 28 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802357/gs-house-mws-arquitectura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »