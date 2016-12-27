World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Mexico
  5. TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
  6. 2015
  BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

  • 19:00 - 27 December, 2016
BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
© Humberto Romero
© Humberto Romero

© Humberto Romero
From the architect. BRUMA winery is located in the wine region of Baja California, in the Guadalupe Valley, the winery is part of a complete project which includes a hotel and villas. 

© Humberto Romero
Sketch
© Humberto Romero
Sketch
It is a project completely integrated to the environment, in spite of its magnitude you can barely notice it from the road. 

© Humberto Romero
© Humberto Romero
Most of the project is made from recycled wood and steel structure. It is covered with a landscape conformed of plants from the site. 

Joint Plan
It also has a water mirror that not only gives a great look but it also works as a natural heat insulator. 

© Humberto Romero
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Winery Mexico
Cite: "BRUMA Winery / TAC Taller de Arquitectura Contextual " 27 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802135/vinicola-bruma-tac-taller-de-arquitectura-contextual/>

